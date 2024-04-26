Short Interest in Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX) Decreases By 96.4%

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 96.4% from the March 31st total of 11,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Bluejay Diagnostics Stock Up 14.5 %

Shares of Bluejay Diagnostics stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,286. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.85. Bluejay Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $13.98.

Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($1.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($1.10).

Institutional Trading of Bluejay Diagnostics

About Bluejay Diagnostics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bluejay Diagnostics stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BJDX Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 1.95% of Bluejay Diagnostics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.47% of the company’s stock.

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc, a medical diagnostic company, develops rapid test for the monitoring of disease progression in the United States. It is developing Symphony platform, a technology platform comprising Symphony analyzer that orchestrates blood processing, biomarker isolation, and immunoassay preparation using non-contact centrifugal force; and Symphony Cartridge, which includes reagents and components.

