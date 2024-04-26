Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, a growth of 123.0% from the March 31st total of 717,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,462,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
NASDAQ:BNDX traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,656,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,219,052. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.82. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.30 and a twelve month high of $51.04.
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.0913 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF
The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Total International Bond ETF
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Alphabet Changes the Narrative with Its First-Ever Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.