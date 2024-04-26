Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, a growth of 123.0% from the March 31st total of 717,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,462,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:BNDX traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,656,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,219,052. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.82. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.30 and a twelve month high of $51.04.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.0913 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNDX. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 334.2% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 19,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $450,000. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 12,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GDS Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $204,000.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

