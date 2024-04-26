BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFIIW) Short Interest Update

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFIIW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 90.9% from the March 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of BFIIW traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 483 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,158. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.05. BurgerFi International has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.21.

BurgerFi International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and franchises fast-casual and premium-casual dining restaurants under BurgerFi and Anthony's brand name in the United States. It operates through BurgerFi and Anthony's segments. The company's restaurants offer burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine; and pizza, coal fired chicken wings, homemade meatballs, and a variety of handcrafted sandwiches and salads.

