BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFIIW) Short Interest Update

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFIIW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 90.9% from the March 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
BurgerFi International Price Performance
Shares of BFIIW traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 483 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,158. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.05. BurgerFi International has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.21.
BurgerFi International Company Profile
