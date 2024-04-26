VCI Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 8,452 SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

VCI Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 33,675,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574,090 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 36.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,901,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,298 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,926,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,672,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 210.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,872,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,975,000 after buying an additional 1,270,166 shares during the period.

SPTL stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $26.19. 3,223,997 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,397,267. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $24.47 and a one year high of $31.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.28.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

