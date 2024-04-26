VCI Wealth Management LLC Takes $248,000 Position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

VCI Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 6,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FUTY. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the third quarter worth $155,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the third quarter worth $204,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $215,000.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

FUTY stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.69. The stock had a trading volume of 86,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,545. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 1-year low of $35.32 and a 1-year high of $44.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.20.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

