VCI Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,222 iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

VCI Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 895.3% in the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 122,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,370,000 after purchasing an additional 110,360 shares during the period. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 231,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,242,000 after acquiring an additional 5,719 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 64,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,275,000 after buying an additional 7,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 4,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:IEI traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $113.58. 1,101,738 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,864,942. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.09. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $111.45 and a 52 week high of $119.57.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Alphabet Changes the Narrative with Its First-Ever Dividend
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.