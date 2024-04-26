VCI Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,222 iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

VCI Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 895.3% in the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 122,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,370,000 after purchasing an additional 110,360 shares during the period. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 231,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,242,000 after acquiring an additional 5,719 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 64,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,275,000 after buying an additional 7,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 4,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IEI traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $113.58. 1,101,738 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,864,942. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.09. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $111.45 and a 52 week high of $119.57.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.3056 per share. This represents a $3.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.