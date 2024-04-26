BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Shares Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,789 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.05% of BILL worth $4,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of BILL by 39.7% during the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,546,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,494,000 after buying an additional 723,151 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in BILL by 136.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 863,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,746,000 after purchasing an additional 498,000 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion purchased a new position in BILL in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,037,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BILL in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,892,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in BILL by 398.4% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 125,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,582,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total transaction of $60,112.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,093 shares in the company, valued at $332,776.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BILL Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of BILL stock traded up $1.91 on Friday, reaching $62.41. 1,019,655 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,127,671. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $51.94 and a one year high of $139.50.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.26. BILL had a positive return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $318.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.62 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BILL has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on BILL from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. BNP Paribas raised shares of BILL from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of BILL in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of BILL from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $70.00) on shares of BILL in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BILL presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.57.

BILL Company Profile

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

