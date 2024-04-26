State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $5.75 Million Holdings in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 231,613 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in UiPath were worth $5,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PATH. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UiPath in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in UiPath during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in UiPath during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UiPath during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of UiPath by 2,005.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $866,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 660,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,312,104.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 72,000 shares of company stock worth $1,591,360 over the last ninety days. 31.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UiPath stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $19.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,678,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,702,565. UiPath Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.38 and a twelve month high of $27.87. The company has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.70 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.53.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $405.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.32 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UiPath Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PATH. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of UiPath from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of UiPath in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of UiPath from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of UiPath in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of UiPath from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.41.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

