State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $5.60 Million Holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,877 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $5,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 153.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the third quarter worth $183,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 235.4% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,348 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 8,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period.

Get Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk alerts:

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:TLK traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 442,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,545. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 1 year low of $18.66 and a 1 year high of $29.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.31 and a 200-day moving average of $24.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk ( NYSE:TLK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Perusahaan Perseroan will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 20th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk

About Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk

(Free Report)

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides information and communications technology, and telecommunications network services worldwide. The company operates through mobile, consumer, enterprise, Wholesale and International Business, and Other segments. The Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, value added services, and mobile broadband services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.