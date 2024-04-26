State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 2,647 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,647 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in FMC were worth $4,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its position in FMC by 5.1% in the third quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in FMC by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in FMC by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 56,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

FMC Price Performance

NYSE:FMC traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.46. 942,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,945,983. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.45 and its 200-day moving average is $58.06. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.87. FMC Co. has a twelve month low of $49.49 and a twelve month high of $124.61.

FMC Dividend Announcement

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.01). FMC had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 29.45%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of FMC in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of FMC in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of FMC from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group raised shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FMC has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.75.

Insider Activity at FMC

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer purchased 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.22 per share, for a total transaction of $127,323.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,966,211.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FMC Company Profile

(Free Report)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Further Reading

