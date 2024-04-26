NIO (NYSE:NIO) Trading 8.5% Higher

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 8.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.51 and last traded at $4.48. 31,893,164 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 55,115,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.13.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of NIO in a report on Monday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Macquarie began coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (down from $5.00) on shares of NIO in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of NIO from $8.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NIO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.43.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.58. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($2.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by ($0.42). NIO had a negative return on equity of 110.72% and a negative net margin of 38.09%. The business had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. NIO’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NIO. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in NIO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in NIO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in NIO by 272.3% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,875 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in NIO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in NIO during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

