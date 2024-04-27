4,994 Shares in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Acquired by Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC

Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSAFree Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,994 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 94.1% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its stake in Comcast by 299.1% in the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 634,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 475,675 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in Comcast in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.70 on Friday, hitting $38.57. The stock had a trading volume of 29,783,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,514,964. The stock has a market cap of $153.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.57. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $36.43 and a 52-week high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSAGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.45.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

