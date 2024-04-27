4,994 Shares in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Acquired by Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC

Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,994 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 94.1% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its stake in Comcast by 299.1% in the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 634,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 475,675 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in Comcast in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.70 on Friday, hitting $38.57. The stock had a trading volume of 29,783,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,514,964. The stock has a market cap of $153.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.57. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $36.43 and a 52-week high of $47.46.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.45.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

