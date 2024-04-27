Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC Takes $261,000 Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 491 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 671 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 19,621 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,932,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on TMO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $515.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $606.76.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.98, for a total value of $5,979,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,039,491.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 5,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.62, for a total transaction of $3,054,289.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,011,436.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.98, for a total transaction of $5,979,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,039,491.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,277 shares of company stock worth $28,513,384. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of TMO traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $573.60. 1,438,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,317,052. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $573.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $529.90. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.60 and a twelve month high of $603.82. The stock has a market cap of $218.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.41. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.01%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Articles

