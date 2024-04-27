Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PCAR. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 188.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in PACCAR during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in PACCAR by 6,200.0% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

In other PACCAR news, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 74,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $7,578,189.71. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 4,843,277 shares in the company, valued at $493,675,224.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 74,347 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $7,578,189.71. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 4,843,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,675,224.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 4,829 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.12, for a total value of $493,137.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,726 shares in the company, valued at $584,739.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 141,293 shares of company stock worth $14,581,337. 2.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PCAR shares. Truist Financial started coverage on PACCAR in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on PACCAR in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upgraded PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $136.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on PACCAR from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.82.

NASDAQ PCAR traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $111.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,802,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,224,804. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $68.40 and a 52-week high of $125.50. The company has a market cap of $58.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.45. PACCAR had a return on equity of 33.17% and a net margin of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. PACCAR’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.31%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

