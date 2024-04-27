Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Short Interest Update

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 140.9% from the March 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Boliden AB (publ) Stock Up 2.2 %

OTCMKTS BDNNY traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,645. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.93. Boliden AB has a 52 week low of $48.66 and a 52 week high of $73.68.

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter.

Boliden AB (publ) Cuts Dividend

About Boliden AB (publ)

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.4567 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 24th. Boliden AB (publ)’s payout ratio is 9.15%.

Boliden AB (publ) engages in the extracting, producing, and recycling of base metals in Sweden, Finland, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. It explores for copper, zinc, nickel, lead, gold, silver, cobalt, sulphuric acid, tellurium, platinum, and palladium deposits.

