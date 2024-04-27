Headlands Technologies LLC Has $448,000 Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 1,529.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,759 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,467 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PM. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,147,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,542,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304,089 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,821,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,575,742,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121,732 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,940,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,520 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,110,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,841,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,246,000 after acquiring an additional 958,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total transaction of $181,380.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,726 shares in the company, valued at $882,050.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $772,447.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,629 shares in the company, valued at $8,860,113.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total transaction of $181,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,726 shares in the company, valued at $882,050.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,339,528. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Philip Morris International stock traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.02. 5,391,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,541,754. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.61. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.23 and a 12 month high of $100.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.20.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.83% and a negative return on equity of 113.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 101.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on PM. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.50.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

