Short Interest in Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited (OTCMKTS:BDWBF) Rises By 82.3%

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited (OTCMKTS:BDWBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,854,500 shares, a growth of 82.3% from the March 31st total of 2,663,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 915.9 days.
Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BDWBF remained flat at $1.41 during midday trading on Friday. Budweiser Brewing Company APAC has a 52 week low of $1.23 and a 52 week high of $2.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.66.
About Budweiser Brewing Company APAC
