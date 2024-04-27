BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Short Interest Down 76.8% in April

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a decrease of 76.8% from the March 31st total of 67,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 403,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BNP Paribas Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of BNPQY stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.88. 141,246 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,406. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.48. BNP Paribas has a 12-month low of $28.24 and a 12-month high of $36.96.

BNP Paribas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $2.4911 dividend. This is an increase from BNP Paribas’s previous dividend of $1.80. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.

About BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas SA provides various banking and financial products and services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Corporate & Institutional Banking; Commercial, Personal Banking & Services; and Investment & Protection Services.

Featured Articles

