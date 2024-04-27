Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $7.01

Shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.01 and traded as low as $4.19. Eagle Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $4.24, with a volume of 130,155 shares trading hands.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $54.04 million, a PE ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.40 and its 200-day moving average is $6.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EGRX. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,134,363 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,889,000 after buying an additional 293,276 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 110.1% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 191,732 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 100,470 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 500,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,885,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 217,668 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 86,917 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 378.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 88,685 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 70,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

