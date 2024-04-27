Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.12

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.12 and traded as low as $3.19. Sportsman’s Warehouse shares last traded at $3.29, with a volume of 273,642 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPWH. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.11. The firm has a market cap of $124.15 million, a PE ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 0.76.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 10th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.10. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $370.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sportsman’s Warehouse

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 14,593 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 185.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 47,912 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

