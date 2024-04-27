Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Short Interest Down 81.3% in April

Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 81.3% from the March 31st total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 94,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Bank of Ireland Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BKRIY traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $10.90. The company had a trading volume of 166,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,035. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.47. Bank of Ireland Group has a 12 month low of $8.38 and a 12 month high of $11.18.

Bank of Ireland Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.431 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th.

About Bank of Ireland Group

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services. It provides current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, motor finance, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; and business and farming loans, green business, insurance premium finance, invoice finance, hire purchase, and leasing services.

