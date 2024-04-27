Short Interest in Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCF) Grows By 43.9%

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 361,600 shares, a growth of 43.9% from the March 31st total of 251,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,616.0 days.

Brunello Cucinelli Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BCUCF remained flat at $100.00 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.99. Brunello Cucinelli has a one year low of $79.00 and a one year high of $107.96.

Brunello Cucinelli Company Profile

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of clothing, accessories, and lifestyle products in Italy, Europe, North America, Japan, and China. The company offers women's collection, including coats and jackets, blazers, knitwear, suits, dresses, t-shirts and tops, shirts, skirts, pants, denim, travel wear; sneakers, heels, boots, loafers, sandals, flat shoes; jewelry, scarves, other accessories; mini bags and clutches; crossbody bags and backpacks; and handbags and shoppers.

