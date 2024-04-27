Short Interest in Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCF) Grows By 43.9%

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 361,600 shares, a growth of 43.9% from the March 31st total of 251,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,616.0 days.
Brunello Cucinelli Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:BCUCF remained flat at $100.00 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.99. Brunello Cucinelli has a one year low of $79.00 and a one year high of $107.96.
Brunello Cucinelli Company Profile
