e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Shares Sold by Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lessened its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 751 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ELF. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 4,731 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 17,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.89, for a total transaction of $4,677,693.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,713.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 12,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $2,157,285.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 86,237 shares in the company, valued at $14,875,882.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.89, for a total transaction of $4,677,693.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,713.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 178,081 shares of company stock worth $30,457,064. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

e.l.f. Beauty stock traded up $3.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $179.63. 1,512,347 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,870,720. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $186.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.51. The firm has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.48, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.57. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.80 and a fifty-two week high of $221.83.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The firm had revenue of $270.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.66 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ELF shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

(Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.