Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Sells 39,323 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lessened its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 76.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 39,323 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 320,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,443,000 after purchasing an additional 51,104 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC now owns 113,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,800,000 after purchasing an additional 10,890 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 4,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TIP traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $105.78. 1,382,555 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,184,771. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.74 and a 12 month high of $110.47. The company has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.92.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

