Leisure Capital Management Decreases Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Leisure Capital Management cut its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,678,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 92.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at AutoZone

In related news, VP Eric S. Gould sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.00, for a total value of $6,720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,912,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,997.76, for a total value of $8,993,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,756,456.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Eric S. Gould sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.00, for a total transaction of $6,720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,912,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,990 shares of company stock valued at $50,335,193 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of AZO stock traded up $0.73 on Friday, reaching $2,945.98. 115,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,387. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3,029.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,772.66. The company has a market capitalization of $51.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.70. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,277.88 and a twelve month high of $3,256.37.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.08 by $2.81. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 56.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $24.64 earnings per share. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,363.00 to $3,523.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,450.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,770.00 to $3,025.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,900.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,086.61.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

