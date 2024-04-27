Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 6,800 Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HP. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 189.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after buying an additional 34,007 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 134.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. Institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Helmerich & Payne stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,246,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,179. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.71. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.41 and a 52 week high of $46.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $677.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.81 million. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 12.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays cut Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.63.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

