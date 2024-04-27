Governance OHM (GOHM) Price Down 3.7% Over Last 7 Days

Governance OHM (GOHM) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 27th. Governance OHM has a total market cap of $196.16 million and $27,468.23 worth of Governance OHM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Governance OHM has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. One Governance OHM token can now be purchased for $3,299.34 or 0.05219438 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000454 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
About Governance OHM
Governance OHM’s launch date was November 23rd, 2021. Governance OHM’s total supply is 113,153 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,076 tokens. Governance OHM’s official message board is olympusdao.medium.com. The Reddit community for Governance OHM is https://reddit.com/r/olympusdao. The official website for Governance OHM is www.olympusdao.finance. Governance OHM’s official Twitter account is @olympusdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Governance OHM Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Governance OHM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Governance OHM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Governance OHM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Governance OHM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Governance OHM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.