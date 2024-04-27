Cronos Price Down 2.4% Over Last Week (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 27th. One Cronos coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000201 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cronos has a market cap of $3.37 billion and approximately $17.33 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cronos has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cronos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.19 or 0.00054093 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00011428 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00020793 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00013192 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003419 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00007099 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001093 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000173 BTC.

About Cronos

Cronos uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official website is cronos.org. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cronos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cronos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cronos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.