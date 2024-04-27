Parametrica Management Ltd Has $1.36 Million Stake in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Parametrica Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the quarter. Li Auto accounts for 2.2% of Parametrica Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Parametrica Management Ltd’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LI. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Li Auto by 186.0% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Li Auto during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Li Auto by 59.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Li Auto during the third quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Li Auto in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. 9.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LI traded up $1.57 on Friday, hitting $25.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,984,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,822,057. The company has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Li Auto Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.26 and a 1 year high of $47.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.74.

Li Auto ( NASDAQ:LI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter. Li Auto had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 9.44%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Li Auto Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Li Auto from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Barclays downgraded Li Auto from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price target on Li Auto from $57.30 to $48.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Li Auto from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.36.

Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

