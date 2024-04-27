Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) Position Increased by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Free Report) (TSE:CPG) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,996,516 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 260,700 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.32% of Crescent Point Energy worth $13,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,210 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 15,334 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. 49.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crescent Point Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Crescent Point Energy stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.07. 2,789,218 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,850,463. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.03 and a 52 week high of $9.08.

Crescent Point Energy Increases Dividend

Crescent Point Energy ( NYSE:CPG Get Free Report ) (TSE:CPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $743.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.25 million. Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 13.27%. Equities analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.086 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.57%.

Crescent Point Energy Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.

