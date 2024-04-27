Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY) Short Interest Down 96.9% in April

Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 96.9% from the March 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Société BIC Stock Down 3.2 %

OTCMKTS BICEY traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.09. 1,761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,191. Société BIC has a 1-year low of $27.91 and a 1-year high of $37.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.23.

Get Société BIC alerts:

About Société BIC

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Société BIC SA manufactures and sells stationery, lighter, shaver, and other products worldwide. It offers ball and coloring felt pens, gel ink pens, markers, sticky notes, leads, whiteboards, and correction tapes, as well as graphite, coloring, mechanical, and other pencils; reusable notebooks, digital slates, and smart pens; art and craft kits; permanent and temporary tattoo markers; and pen and pencil refills.

Receive News & Ratings for Société BIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Société BIC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.