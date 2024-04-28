Fiduciary Group LLC Grows Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,739 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 10,702.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,174,426 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $644,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,297 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth approximately $192,165,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 174.7% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 947,653 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $249,693,000 after buying an additional 602,707 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 16.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,997,877 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $789,762,000 after buying an additional 429,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 39.6% during the third quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,306,329 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $344,139,000 after acquiring an additional 370,699 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,696,517.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,696,517.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MCD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $327.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, January 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $343.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $318.41.

MCD stock traded down $2.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $273.09. 3,636,458 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,338,426. The business has a 50-day moving average of $281.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $281.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $245.73 and a 52 week high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 57.74%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

