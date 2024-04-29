AtonRa Partners Sells 566 Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

AtonRa Partners decreased its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the quarter. AtonRa Partners’ holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITCI. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the third quarter worth about $41,729,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,090,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 84.4% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 885,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,100,000 after purchasing an additional 405,000 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 156.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 488,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,451,000 after buying an additional 298,303 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 974,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,783,000 after acquiring an additional 259,424 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intra-Cellular Therapies

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, EVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 6,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total value of $429,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,275.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 22,590 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total transaction of $1,576,556.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,050,309 shares in the company, valued at $73,301,065.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 6,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total value of $429,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,275.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,487 shares of company stock worth $11,364,950 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on ITCI. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intra-Cellular Therapies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.17.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Monday, reaching $72.30. 552,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 934,089. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.52 and a beta of 1.02. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.50 and a 1 year high of $84.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.33 and its 200 day moving average is $64.93.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $132.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.97 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 23.02% and a negative net margin of 30.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

Featured Articles

