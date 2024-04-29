Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Holdings Trimmed by AtonRa Partners

AtonRa Partners trimmed its position in shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 736 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners’ holdings in Axonics were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Axonics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Axonics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Axonics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in Axonics by 108.2% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Axonics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. 99.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Axonics news, EVP John Woock sold 15,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total transaction of $1,076,998.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,243,279.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Axonics news, EVP John Woock sold 15,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total value of $1,076,998.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,243,279.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karen Noblett sold 11,288 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total value of $764,649.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,332,152.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,837 shares of company stock valued at $4,459,798 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on AXNX. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Axonics in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target (down from $73.00) on shares of Axonics in a report on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $71.00 price target (up from $68.00) on shares of Axonics in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Axonics in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Axonics in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axonics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.73.

Axonics Trading Up 0.4 %

Axonics stock traded up $0.24 on Monday, reaching $66.93. 656,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,242,642. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -514.85 and a beta of 0.56. Axonics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.59 and a twelve month high of $69.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.84.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $109.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.33 million. Axonics had a negative net margin of 1.66% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. The business’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Axonics, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Axonics

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of OAB, UR, and FI.

