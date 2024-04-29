Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07, Yahoo Finance reports. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 19.91%. The business had revenue of $153.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share.

Byline Bancorp Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BY traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $21.70. 286,318 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,848. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.20. Byline Bancorp has a 52 week low of $16.40 and a 52 week high of $24.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $956.97 million, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Byline Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.19%.

In other news, Director Ana Casanueva sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total transaction of $32,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,131 shares in the company, valued at $45,901.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Byline Bancorp news, Director Ana Casanueva sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total value of $32,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,131 shares in the company, valued at $45,901.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Valle Perochena Antonio Del acquired 7,103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.65 per share, with a total value of $146,676.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,835,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,395,744.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 10,585 shares of company stock valued at $218,810 and have sold 28,409 shares valued at $598,238. Insiders own 35.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BY. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Byline Bancorp from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Stephens dropped their target price on Byline Bancorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

