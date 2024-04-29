AEGON USA Investment Management LLC Cuts Holdings in CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP)

AEGON USA Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP – Free Report) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,367,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 296,519 shares during the period. CSI Compressco accounts for about 1.6% of AEGON USA Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CSI Compressco were worth $2,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CSI Compressco in the third quarter worth about $49,000. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSI Compressco Price Performance

NASDAQ CCLP traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $2.42. 3,347,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,926. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.85 million, a P/E ratio of -34.57 and a beta of 0.75. CSI Compressco LP has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $2.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSI Compressco ( NASDAQ:CCLP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $98.27 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CSI Compressco in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

CSI Compressco Company Profile

CSI Compressco LP provides contract services for natural gas compression and treating in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Egypt, and internationally. The company offers natural gas compression services through low-, medium-, and high-horsepower compressor packages for oil and natural gas production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage.

Further Reading

