Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.06, Yahoo Finance reports. Bancorp had a net margin of 39.94% and a return on equity of 26.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share.

Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of TBBK traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,461,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,567. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.02 and a 200-day moving average of $37.99. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.04 and a 12 month high of $47.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Stephanie B. Mudick acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.11 per share, with a total value of $74,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,172,082.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Matthew Cohn acquired 2,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.21 per share, with a total value of $85,011.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 157,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,392,419.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephanie B. Mudick bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.11 per share, for a total transaction of $74,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,172,082.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 7,800 shares of company stock valued at $308,838 over the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TBBK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Bancorp from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

About Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, time, money market, and commercial accounts; overdrafts; and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

