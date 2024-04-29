Rusoro Mining (CVE:RML) Trading Down 0.8%

Rusoro Mining Ltd. (CVE:RML – Get Free Report) was down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.23 and last traded at C$1.24. Approximately 362,685 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 1,061,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.25.

Rusoro Mining Stock Down 0.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$715.90 million, a PE ratio of -24.80 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.17 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rusoro Mining

In other Rusoro Mining news, Director Gordon Keep sold 140,000 shares of Rusoro Mining stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.02, for a total transaction of C$142,800.00. In related news, Director Anthony John Beruschi sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.27, for a total value of C$44,450.00. Also, Director Gordon Keep sold 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.02, for a total transaction of C$142,800.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 435,000 shares of company stock worth $490,750. 30.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Rusoro Mining

Rusoro Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Venezuela. It primarily holds 95% interests in the Choco 10 mine; and 50% interest in the Isidora mine located in the El Callao district in south-eastern Venezuela. The company was formerly known as Newton Ventures Inc and changed its name to Rusoro Mining Ltd.

