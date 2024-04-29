Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SFOSF) Short Interest Up 53.6% in April

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SFOSF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,896,700 shares, an increase of 53.6% from the March 31st total of 1,886,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 568.0 days.

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Price Performance

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) stock remained flat at $1.53 during mid-day trading on Monday. 16,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,043. Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $2.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.96.

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Company Profile

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in Mainland China and internationally. It operates in five segments: Pharmaceutical Manufacturing, Medical Devices and Medical Diagnosis, Healthcare Service, Pharmaceutical Distribution and Retail, Other Business segments.

