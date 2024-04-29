Ledyard National Bank Purchases 12,472 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Ledyard National Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 585,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,472 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 4.2% of Ledyard National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $41,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,232,000. Elk River Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 640,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,794,000 after purchasing an additional 282,728 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $72.77. The stock had a trading volume of 7,253,118 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $113.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.41. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.