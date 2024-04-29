Short Interest in Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXOF) Expands By 44.3%

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a growth of 44.3% from the March 31st total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 153.0 days.

Sodexo Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SDXOF remained flat at $84.25 during trading on Monday. Sodexo has a one year low of $78.80 and a one year high of $114.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.04 and a 200 day moving average of $98.17.

About Sodexo

Sodexo SA provides food services and facilities management services worldwide. It offers various on-site services, which includes corporate services, energy and resources, government and agencies, and other services; healthcare and seniors; and learning solutions to schools and universities. The company also provides food services comprising retail service, food delivery, and meal and food vouchers, as well as digital food ordering services; savings and purchase solutions, data and digital tools, and advisory services and client support; and work-life balance and employee experience solutions.

