Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decline of 19.6% from the March 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 45.0 days.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 0.4 %

OTCMKTS SARTF traded up $0.97 on Monday, hitting $248.00. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $286.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.12. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $198.00 and a fifty-two week high of $338.07.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.30). Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $915.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers multi-parallel, benchtop, single-use, stainless steel, cell culture, rocking motion, and microbial bioreactors, and software apps for bioreactors and cell culture shake flask; fermenters; cell culture media products; cellcelector flex, incubator flowbox, nanowell arrays, and capillaries and tips; fluid management products; microbiology products; and Ultrafiltration membrane filters, glass and quartz microfiber filters, clarification, syringeless and in-line filters, lab chromatography, and filters and blotting papers.

