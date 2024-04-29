Ledyard National Bank Sells 397 Shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Ledyard National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 343,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Invesco KBW Bank ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Ledyard National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Ledyard National Bank owned approximately 1.03% of Invesco KBW Bank ETF worth $16,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 599.0% during the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 5,800,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,417,000 after buying an additional 4,970,485 shares during the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 28.8% during the third quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,227,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,169,000 after buying an additional 274,697 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 477,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,473,000 after buying an additional 15,592 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 1,762.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 383,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,360,000 after acquiring an additional 362,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 335,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,429,000 after acquiring an additional 4,575 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco KBW Bank ETF alerts:

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KBWB traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.60. The stock had a trading volume of 513,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,268. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 12 month low of $36.19 and a 12 month high of $53.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.25.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.4265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.