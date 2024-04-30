Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BAYN) Shares Up 0.7%

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BAYN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €27.69 ($29.77) and last traded at €27.59 ($29.67). 2,430,000 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €27.40 ($29.46).

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.06, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €27.33 and its 200 day moving average price is €32.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 36.39 and a beta of 0.97.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and digital solutions, and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

