Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Shares Down 0.3%

Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $31.01 and last traded at $31.26. 504 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 10,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.35.

Parkland Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.99 and a 200 day moving average of $32.10.

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter.

About Parkland

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

