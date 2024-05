Zenabis Global (OTCMKTS:ZBISF) Trading Up 3.9%

Shares of Zenabis Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZBISF – Get Free Report) traded up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.12. 1,446,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 1,826,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

Zenabis Global Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.12 and its 200 day moving average is $0.12.

About Zenabis Global

Zenabis Global Inc engages in the cultivation and sale of medical and adult-use recreational cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company produces and markets strains of dried cannabis under the Zenabis, Namaste, and Re-üp brands; and various oil-based cannabis products. It has 111,200 kg of licensed cannabis cultivation space in three licensed facilities in Canada.

