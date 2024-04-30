BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (TSE:ZEB) Trading Down 0.3%

BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (TSE:ZEB – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$35.34 and last traded at C$35.35. 1,252,845 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 1,551,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$35.47.

BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$35.96 and its 200-day moving average price is C$34.14.

BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%.

