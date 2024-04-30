Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Shares Bought by Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 30.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,002 shares during the period. Chart Industries accounts for 1.6% of Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $4,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GTLS. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 83.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 592,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,159,000 after purchasing an additional 270,133 shares during the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 449,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,091,000 after acquiring an additional 127,000 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $19,340,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,948,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $268,088,000 after acquiring an additional 101,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 555,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,655,000 after acquiring an additional 89,141 shares during the last quarter.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Chart Industries Stock Down 3.0 %

NYSE GTLS traded down $4.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $144.04. 747,381 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 606,612. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.66 and a 12 month high of $184.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 379.11, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.12. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 1.00%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 130.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 11.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GTLS shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Chart Industries from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Chart Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group raised shares of Chart Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.85.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Chart Industries

Chart Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.