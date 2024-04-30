Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,163 Shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. VanEck Oil Services ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF were worth $6,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 655.6% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 118.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 42.6% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the third quarter worth $91,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $104,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA OIH traded down $13.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $312.99. The stock had a trading volume of 474,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,735. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 12 month low of $246.04 and a 12 month high of $364.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $323.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $313.78.

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

