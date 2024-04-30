DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Announces Dividend of $1.53

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, April 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 1.5339 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. This is a boost from DNB Bank ASA’s previous dividend of $1.00.

DNB Bank ASA Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of DNBBY stock opened at $18.87 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.64. DNB Bank ASA has a one year low of $16.34 and a one year high of $21.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53.

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. DNB Bank ASA had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 19.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DNB Bank ASA will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DNB Bank ASA Company Profile

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for individual and business customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings, current, and pension accounts; fixed rate and security deposits; home and cabin mortgages, car and consumer loans, business loans, and refinancing; car, house, home contents, travel, personal, and non-life insurance product; payment services; and online and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

